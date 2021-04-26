Children's Shelter shuts down for now; letter from state answers why

DFPS has requested Family Tapestry to submit a detailed plan that addresses how the organization will provide safe and licensed placements of children.

SAN ANTONIO — New details on the Children’s Shelter’s closure of the Cottage were revealed in a letter by the Texas Department of Family and Protection Services (DFPS).

The April 22 letter addressed Family Tapestry’s (division of The Children’s Shelter), improper placement of foster children among other issues, warranting the need for a placement hold on the 66-bed facility.

DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters details contract violations associated with foster youth, some of whom have been residing at a DFPS office and others who’ve been placed at Family Tapestry’s intake center, which state officials stressed is considered unlicensed placement.

“I understand the issues regarding the placement of children, but that is not the only problem. I have been receiving continuous updates about the current status of the Children’s Shelter. The situation is unacceptable and threatens the safety of the children. There is no other way to put it,” Masters wrote.

Children’s Shelter staff have been working around the clock since Friday to relocate the children. The facility was originally intended to care for mainly young children and sibling groups, but officials say due to the statewide capacity crisis, the Children’s Shelter has been trying to accommodate more older youth. But doing so has proven challenging.

“As of today, Family Tapestry has placed more than half of the children over the weekend, back with family, relative caregivers, other shelters, or placed in foster homes. The other half of the children/youth will be placed by today at 5:00 PM,” said Anais Biera Miracle, the Children’s Shelter’s chief public relations officer in an email.

Child Advocates of San Antonio (CASA) is one of the organizations vying for San Antonians to consider opening their doors to foster youth.

Twenty-six CASA children were living at the Children’s Shelter as of Friday. CASA President and CEO Angela White emailed KENS 5 saying the majority of the 26 CASA children were taken to relative placements. The others are now with foster families and four remain in another shelter.

Giovanna Goetz, director of partner engagement with 1Hope for Kids, is familiar with the unfortunate reality faced by Texas foster children. She said her experience as a foster parent and work through 1Hope for Kids is eye opening.

“People are not aware that there are still kids sleeping in offices and that they don’t have an actual home or bed to sleep on,” Goetz said.

Goetz encourages Bexar County to look into potentially fostering a child.

“Ultimately, these kids need to be safe and as agencies, as a community, as citizens, we need to come together to say, hey, let’s make it right, let’s place these kids in homes,” Goetz said.

Per the letter, DFPS requested Family Tapestry to provide a plan on improving licensed placements of children to avoid contract termination.