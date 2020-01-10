Bexar Co. father says birthday gift for 4-year-old daughter with cancer was stolen

"They’re stealing from a girl that’s fighting for her life every single day and struggling...that’s unacceptable."

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — One Bexar County father is dumbfounded after he said someone stole a birthday gift off his front porch that was intended to go to his 4-year-old daughter, who is battling leukemia.

“She’s been through so much, so when this happened it was just so upsetting,” Edward Romero said.

The family celebrated Galilea’s birthday a couple weeks before she was admitted to the hospital on her actual big day on Sept. 24. She's been battling cancer since October of last year.

Romero calls his daughter a warrior.

“I don’t think I could go through what she’s gone through. She’s been so brave,” he said.

Romero was a expecting a birthday present to arrive for his daughter the week of her big day. The Amazon package arrived one afternoon earlier this month in the Timerwood Park community, but it quickly disappeared.

“We were reviewing the camera feed, my wife was, and then she told me while I was at work, she’s like, 'Hey, they stole the package,' and I was like, 'Are you serious?'"

Ring Doorbell video shows a woman exiting a grey sedan before running to the front door and taking a package before darting back to the vehicle.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has yet to identify the person in the video as a suspect, which is why KENS 5 decided to blur her face in the video above.

Romero said he did a double-take when watching the footage.

“It was just devastating. I couldn’t believe it. I had to watch the video a couple times,” he said.

The father said he hopes that, in the future, people think twice before carrying out such acts.

“Even though they don’t know who they’re stealing from, they’re stealing from a girl that’s fighting for her life of every single day and struggling, and stealing from a child...(is) unacceptable,” Romero said.