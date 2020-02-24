SAN ANTONIO — Dalia DeMoore is doing what she can to help a family in need. The owner of Whiskey Girls hosted a fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Sunday to cover the funeral expenses for a 19-year-old girl.

In the early morning hours on Feb. 17, Jasmine Goudeau was killed by a suspected drunk driver, according to San Antonio police.

Goudeau was a former nursing student and cheerleader at Texas A&M in Corpus Christi.

Her older sister used to work at Whiskey Girls in San Antonio. DeMoore said the sister called her hours after the accident. DeMoore immediately made flyers and set up the event at her bar.

"Any time you come into my world, you become my family," DeMoore said.

Hundreds of people stopped by Whiskey Girls. They bought BBQ plates for $8 each. Some people donated money on top of that.

"I keep getting choked up," DeMoore said. "Every time people walk through the door and give me a hug, I just want to cry again."

DeMoore didn't know Goudeau personally. The majority of people who stopped by the bar didn't either. Goudeau said when someone needs a hand, you reach out.

"I believe you should help people out because you never know when you'll be in need," DeMoore said.

DeMoore said Goudeau was laid to rest Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: SAPD: Teen killed after suspected drunk driver runs red light, T-bones her vehicle

RELATED: SAPD: Teen dead, two injured in west side park shooting