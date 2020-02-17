SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed in a crash by a suspected drunk driver, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Culebra Road on the city's west side.

Police said a woman in her 30s was driving on Culebra when another driver in a truck ran a red light and T-boned her vehicle.

Authorities said she was pinned inside her car and firefighters had to cut her out of the vehicle.

The woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition but later died due to her injuries.

The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

