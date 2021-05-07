Airman searching for missing emotional support animal

Kitty helped Stacie Shafran through PTSD after losing four of her teammates in Afghanistan.

SAN ANTONIO — The most meaningful connections can come in different forms, someone or something that can help us get through life. After more than 20 years serving her country in the Air Force, Stacie Shafran is asking for help in finding her best friend.

"My neighbors actually gifted me this cat," Shafran said.

For Stacie Shafran, it’s her cat, Kitty. Shafran adopted kitty three years ago while on assignment in Virginia Beach

Shafran said he’s a friendly cat who also had plenty of street smarts, but there’s one thing in particular that makes Kitty so special.

"I experienced a really traumatic loss when I was on a deployment in Afghanistan and four of my teammates were killed. And so I've spent many years trying to recover and work on that," Shafran said.

Shafran said kitty played a part in her recovery from PTSD.

"He just had this gift of being able to sense whatever my anxiety was bad or I was really sad and like he'd sit on my lap or he would play on my chest," Shafran said."

On April 22, Kitty escaped Shafran’s apartment during a rainstorm, and he hasn’t come home.

"It's been it's been really triggering to suddenly lose him and not know what happened," Shafran said.

She’s posted flyers, taken to social media, and met plenty of helpful people along the way.

"I can't say enough about the community here in San Antonio. It really rallies around us in the military and especially in times like this," Shafran said.

However, as she gets ready to leave for another assignment thousands of miles away, she remains hopeful that the pair will be reunited once again.

"After everything that I've been through in my career and I the only thing that I have is optimism about this," Shafran said.