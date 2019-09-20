SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident is sounding the alarm after his wife filmed a bus driver failing to use the proper warning lights while picking up a student at a bus stop.

Esteban Ibarra says his wife noticed the Jusdon Independent School District bus driver didn’t use the warning lights during a stop Monday morning. Concerned, he asked her to record the driver on Tuesday morning. Ibarra says his wife saw the bus driver not use the proper hazard lights three days in a row on Coral Mist and Autumn Lane, on the far northeast side of San Antonio.

"There is plenty of kids around the neighborhood; we have some mentally ill children also," Ibarra said.

He says while his children are now grown, he worries about the kids in his neighborhood.

"Anything could happen," he said. "A child could get run over."

KENS 5 showed the video to Steve Linscomb, the Judson ISD director of communications.

"That is not our procedure. That is not our policy,” Linscomb said. “It's not what this bus driver should be doing."

He says every bus driver is required to use the warning lights and stop sign when picking up students or dropping them off.

Linscomb says the driver has been re-trained.

“This is something that has to be consistent. We have to follow this protocol and this procedure because it is a student safety issue," Linscomb said. “No exceptions.”

If you see a similar incident, Linscomb recommends contacting the school district. Transportation issues can be filed with Judson ISD by calling (210)945-1230.