SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County deputy facing charges of official oppression turned himself into authorities on Friday afternoon.

BCSO says it's investigating an alleged incident between 39-year-old Markese Djuan Shands and a county inmate on May 15, 2018. He is accused of pushing an inmate, causing bodily injury, according to officials.

No other details as to the incident were provided by authorities, but it resulted in an indictment that was handed down on Friday.

Shands was placed on administrative leave on May 17, 2019.

This brings the total number of BCSO deputy arrests in 2019 to six; Shands accounts for the third in May alone.