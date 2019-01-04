SAN ANTONIO — A man who was left in critical condition following a downtown overnight crash involving a suspected drunk driver has been identified by close friends and business partners as 35-year-old Tito Bradshaw, a prominent member of San Antonio's bicyclist community.

In fact, if you ride bikes in San Antonio, chances are, you know who Tito Bradshaw is.

Co-owner of the Bottom Bracket Bicycle Shop and Bottom Bracket Social Club, Bradshaw is one of the pillars of the local bicyclist community.

KENS 5 sat down with Bradshaw back in November after his shop was scammed out of thousands of dollars, nearly leading to the shop's demise.

Bradshaw held a successful fundraiser following the incident and was able to stay in business for many months.

Sadly, on March 8 the shop announced it had to shutter its doors just a few weeks before Bradshaw was struck while riding his bike downtown.

San Antonio Police said Bradshaw was hit by a woman driving a white Toyota sedan around 12:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of East Houston Street.

The driver, 67-year-old Linda Collier Mason, was evaluated at the scene and was arrested and booked for Intoxication Assault and Driving While Intoxicated. Mason was being held on a $77,000 combined bond.

In a social media post Monday, Bradshaw's business associate and close friend posted about the incident and informed the community that the situation looked bleak. "He took massive trauma to the head and it’s looking to be inoperable with no brain response," Clayton Baines stated in an online post.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, officials with San Antonio Military Medical Center said Bradshaw remained in critical condition.

A GoFundMe account has been established in Bradshaw's name to help raise funds for his medical expenses. For more information or to make a donation, CLICK HERE.

Community members will be holding a recovery and prayer ride and vigil this evening. For more information, CLICK HERE.