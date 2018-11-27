A popular San Antonio bicycle shop is fighting to stay in business following a recent rash of unfortunate events and theft.

Bottom Bracket Bicycle Shop owner Tito Bradshaw took to Facebook Saturday to share details about a fundraising event that will likely determine whether or not the shop is able to remain in operation.

Bradshaw told KENS 5 that he scheduled the fun-filled event as part of a fundraising effort following two recent theft cases at the shop.

The first case involved a man who came into the shop with his family and purchased four bikes, four helmets, and numerous accessories, which was considered a pretty big order for the local shop. After the shop fulfilled the order, Bradshaw said he was shocked to find the man filed a dispute for the items with his bank, which was located in Mexico City.

Bradshaw said the bank sided with the man despite him having a signed receipt and surveillance footage of the incident.

Bradshaw told KENS 5 that just before that theft incident, a man wrote a check to Bottom Bracket Bicycle Shop on behalf of a local church for the purchase of four bicycles.

However, the checks reportedly turned out to be stolen. Bradshaw said that suspect also struck other local businesses, including Bluestar Bicycle Shop.

The theft incidents come at a hard time for Bradshaw after he was forced to permanently close the doors to popular near-downtown bar and companion business, Bottom Bracket Social Club, back in June.

In order to make up for the funds stolen from the shop's profits, Bradshaw will be hosting a fundraising event at the shop on December 2, with live local music and food from Chi Chi Bird's Chicken.

Bradshaw said they will also be selling 'Bottom Bracket Memberships,' which include a shirt, tune-ups, $1 off beer, coffee and more.

For more information or to donate money, art or music to the shop, CLICK HERE.

