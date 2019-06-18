SAN ANTONIO — Iconic Austin burrito joint, Cabo Bob’s Burritos, opened its first location outside of the capitol city right here in San Antonio on Tuesday.

The new location will be in the area of Loop 410 and Broadway.

The restaurant is known for its California-style cuisine, offering fish tacos, other types of tacos, burritos and bowls. One of the fan favorites is their “Route 66” habanero sauce, as well as their souvenir cup that is refillable.

Cabo Bob’s has made national lists for best burritos. In 2014, it was number two for best burritos in the West by the website, fivethirtyeight.com.

The new location in San Antonio is part of a multi-city expansion that includes Houston. The company announced on its Facebook page that the new location in Houston will open in the fall of 2019.

The opening hours for the new San Antonio location are 10:30 a.m. - 9:05 p.m. Monday-Saturday, they are closed Sunday.

The address is 847 Northeast Loop 410, San Antonio.