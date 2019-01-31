SAN ANTONIO, Texas — 150: That is how many times Catholic priests in the Alamo City have been 'credibly accused' of child abuse since the 1940s.

The astounding report involved 57 priests and was revealed by Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller in a press conference Thursday.

KENS 5 has assembled a timeline with a list of priests accused of abuse by the diocese in San Antonio, with a description of each priests tenure and report of incidents of abuse.

Not listed in the timeline are Virgilio Elizondo and Donald Ruppert, both accused of at least one incident of abuse.

Both priests have been included in the final count because their allegations are a matter of public record.

RELATED: Clergy accused of sex abuse named by Archdiocese of San Antonio

If you are having issues viewing the timeline, CLICK HERE.