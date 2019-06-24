Last year was the worst year in history for child hot car deaths with a total of 52 children that died nationwide, according to KidsandCars.org.

And according to The National Safety Council, 14 children have been victims this year. And within a matter of 3 days, 2 Texas children died this past week after being left in a hot vehicle.

One being an 18-month-old in Galveston on June 22 and the other a 4-year-old in Providence Village on June 20.

Due to the outcomes that have taken place, Kids and Cars is supporting The Hot Cars Act which is a, "federal bill that would require technology in all vehicles to help prevent these unthinkable fatalities."

