EAGLE PASS, Texas — EAGLE PASS, Texas – More than a dozen Central American migrants were rescued from the Rio Grande River Thursday, including a newborn baby.

United States Border Patrol agents reportedly rescued 17 individuals in three separate incidents.

According to a release from CBP, Border Patrol agents from the Eagle Pass Station heard cries coming from the Rio Grande River around 2:30 a.m.

A CBP helicopter was dispatched and spotted a group of eight who appeared to be stranded on a small island in the middle of the river. Border Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents successfully reached the group and brought them to the United States riverbank.

Later in the day, at approximately 12:15 p.m., another group of six migrants entered the river and attempted to cross to the United States side, only to become overwhelmed by high water levels and the swift current. Border Patrol marine units quickly responded, pulled the group on board their vessel and transported them to the U.S. shore.

The third water rescue of the day occurred at around 3:40 p.m. when CBP spotted a group of people in the river in distress near Bridge No.2. Marine units pulled the group to safety. All three of them were transported the to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass for further treatment and observation. All have since been released from the hospital.

Of the 17 migrants rescued during these attempts to cross the Rio Grande, 16 were from Honduras (including six children ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old) and one Guatemalan child, age 3.

Since February 4, Border Patrol agents in Del Rio Sector have rescued 35 people from the Rio Grande River.

“As the number of migrants crossing the dangerous Rio Grande River has risen over the past several weeks, so too have our number of rescues,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak. “No loss of life or injury took place during these operations thanks to the quick actions taken by our agents, of whom I’m extremely proud.”

The Del Rio Border Patrol Sector is part of the Joint Task Force-West South Texas Corridor, which leverages federal, state and local resources to combat transnational criminal organizations. To report suspicious activity call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.