Additional COVID-19 related death reported in Nueces County on Sunday, total now at 17

A total of 4 people died from COVID-19 on Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE:10:52 p.m. Nueces County Health District has updated number of confirmed deaths from COVID-19 related issues to 4 on Sunday, bringing total number of deaths since the pandemic started to 17.

UPDATE 6:46 p.m.: One more additional death has been confirmed in Nueces County bringing the number of deaths on Sunday to two.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District confirmed the 14th death of a Nueces County resident due to COVID-19.

This is the fourth death due to COVID-19 of a Nueces County resident over the last 2 days.

"The rapid increase in hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 is a major concern in our community. Protect yourself and the people around you by continuing to stay at home as much as possible, wear a face-covering in all public areas, leave 6 feet or more between you and others (non-family members), wash your hands as often as possible, do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid being around people who are sick and if you are sick, stay at home and self-isolate," said city officials.

These simple but effective public health measures are our best defense in flattening the curve, health officials urge.

