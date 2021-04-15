One month left to protest property taxes in Texas

The deadline is May 15.

SAN ANTONIO — Texans have just one month before the assessed value of their property is finalized for taxes this year. For those thinking of submitting a protest, there are some things to consider.

Median home prices in Bexar County are up 12% compared to this time last year, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

“Our sales have remained very strong through the first year of COVID,” said Cher Miculka, chairman of the San Antonio Board of Realtors. “And we really expect it to continue so throughout the summer."

If your home value increased, that also means you have more property value that can be taxed.

“If you’re not happy or you feel that your property value appraisal that you received is not accurate, then I would encourage you to appeal your property values. You can do this with the Bexar Appraisal District,” said Bexar County Tax Collector and Assessor Albert Uresti.

Texans hoping to dispute their home’s valuation have until May 15 to make their protest.

“We tell them to be sure that they gather their evidence—the facts and the procedures of the home, what they need to give when you’re arguing your case,” Miculka said

She said evidence can consist of anything from photos of work done on a home to an observation confirming the house is being compared to a bigger, more expensive property.

“Keep the emotion out of it and gather your facts,” she said.

And if you’re not sure what counts as evidence, you can always ask for help.

“Your realtor gets pretty well-versed in things to look out for: Tile roof, versus a composition shingle? If you’re in a neighborhood that has both, which one tends to bring more value?” Miculka said. “They’re going to look at that analysis and help you with those facts.”

Uresti said it’s important people feel they’ve been treated fairly.

“We want our citizens to know that they have the right to protest their property values and the deadline to do that is May 15,” he said.