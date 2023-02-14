Free help is available to reduce property tax bills

Workshops will be held all across Bexar County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Smiles and sighs of relief were the order of business at a workshop to help homeowners learn about exemptions and the appeals process related to property taxes.

The event, at the Carver Library in east San Antonio Monday evening was the first in a series of 13 upcoming seminars that sponsors say will help people in every section of the county.

Co-sponsored by the City's Neighborhood and Housing Services Department, Bexar County and by volunteers from the San Antonio Legal Services Association, the sessions provide one-on-one direct assistance to those wishing to take advantage of every opportunity to save on their tax bill.

Homeowner Leeroy Taylor said he drove all the way across town to take advantage of the very first session.

"I am happy I came here," Taylor said. "I found out that there was additional paperwork that I could use and I learned about the protest process, which I intend to attempt because I think my property tax value is a little bit too high, due to the condition of my home and I want to see if I can appeal that and get a more reasonable tax rate."

Taylor said after listening to the presentation and picking up a packet with printed information, he felt empowered to do what it takes to save.

"Much more so! Much more so! All the forms were provided," he said. "They have people here helping with any questions that you have and it was actually a really good presentation where they outlined the different types of processes that take place that you can use to get exemptions on your homestead," Taylor said. To get exemptions on your property taxes and also to protest, appeal, and change things using the proper forms and processes."

Taylor said he would recommend the workshops to everyone.

Vicente Aguilar Garcia agreed.

"Things change from one day to the next and as a person you're always learning something about something else and it benefits everybody and the family and the community that you get the right information instead of paying more than what you are supposed to," he said.

Taxpayer Marion Jolivette said as a person who is over 65, she takes great comfort in knowing that the exemption for senior citizens will help her for years to come.

"I learned a whole lot," she said.

Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti told said helping people is job one in his office.

"We want everybody to pay their fair share but under no conditions do we want our citizens to overpay and this is why we're here spreading the word about exemptions because property tax exemptions will save our citizens money and it's good for them!" Uresti said.

Uresti said older homeowners should definitely make plans to attend one of the events to make sure their exemptions are in order.

"Oh it definitely pays off. Especially if you're a senior citizen because if you're a senior citizen, there's big exemptions and if you're disabled, so I would encourage all our senior citizens to make sure they have all the exemptions they are entitled to," Uresti said.

Many more resources can be found here.

Officials said the website has a list of recommended documents to bring to the events.