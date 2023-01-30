Bexar County property taxes due January 31

The county tax assessor collector says a penalty and interest of 7% will be tacked on to payments made after Tuesday's deadline.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Time is running out for you to pay your property taxes in Bexar County, the deadline is Tuesday, January 31.

The County Tax Assessor Collector says a penalty and interest of 7% will be tacked on to payments made after the deadline.

Payments can be made online, in person or by mail.

If you pay by mail, it must be postmarked on or before Tuesday's deadline.

This deadline is not for those who are on the half-payment plan.

For more information visit their website.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.