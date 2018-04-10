As the holidays approach, Whataburger has a new toy on sale, perfect for the biggest fans of the Texas-based chain.

On Wednesday, Whataburger started selling a buildable Whataburger restaurant, created by BRXLZ. The toy toys 1,737 pieces and is recommended for kids ages 12 and up.

“Build your own Whataburger - complete with the iconic orange-and-white stripes and Whataburger sign - from this modular kit,” the description reads.

Photo courtesy Whataburger

It also says that your very own tiny Whataburger will be about 10 inches tall once it’s completed.

You can buy this new mini Whataburger restaurant for $39.99 here at Whataburger.com while supplies last. And we’re betting that those initial supplies don’t last long.

