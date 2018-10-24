SAN ANTONIO — Pumpkin spice, chipmunk, birthday cake and everything in between. The Art of Donut has been doing things a little differently since 2016.

They use sprinkles, cereal or even bacon to set their donuts apart.

"I think that we put a lot of effort on our designs and one of the great things that I like about us is that we do it's not just a donut with icing... we also like to do a little art on our donuts," co-owner Andrea Aguirre said.

The decorative donuts are dreamed up by co-owners Andrea Aguirre and Miguel Aja. "Andrea was the one with the idea of the donuts and I said, 'Alright, I know how to make them,'” co-owner, Miguel Aja said.

"He's a fourth-generation baker so I was like, 'No, this is meant to be. We need to open this donut shop here in San Antonio,'" said Aguirre.

Their shop started as a food truck and is now a brick and mortar where they are baking up their newest creation: The Texas-Sized donut.

"It was a 3 a.m. decision to make a donut, Texas size. And I did not have cutters, I picked up a bowl and I cut," Aja said.

The couple says that's how they come up with a lot of their ideas and apparently, it’s working. Tapping into new flavors and playing on some nostalgia too. "At first, I thought that just kids would love them, but no, adults love them too," Aguirre said.

So the next time you have a sugar craving, but are wanting something more than just glazed, know that every donut made here has a little art included.

