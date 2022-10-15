Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to San Antonio

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to limited-edition collectibles.

SAN ANTONIO — If you've been wanting to visit the insanely popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, now is your chance.

The truck is continuing its "2022 tour of the West" by rolling into San Antonio on Saturday. They will be parked between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at The Shops at La Cantera near the Barnes & Noble.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to limited-edition collectibles including:

• Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank

• Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle

• Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox

• Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt

• Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote

• Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos

• Hand-decorated cookie sets

• Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets

• Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies

They also noted that they only accept credit and debit card payments, and not cash.