5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area

TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content.
And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:
George Farms
Location: 595 Mobile Home Alley, Poteet
Price: $10 per person to explore the pumpkin patch, also including live music, shopping, face painting and wine tasting. $15 per person to also take home a pumpkin.
Opening: Every weekend in October between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Alamo Heights United Methodist Church
Location: 825 E Basse Road, San Antonio
Price: Free
Opening: October 1–31
Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch
Location: 13558 TX-16, Medina
Price: $8 for kids 3 years and older, active military with I.D. is $5. Admission includes: Pumpkin painting, apple orchard tour, games, hayride, hay maze and more. The barrel train is $1 per ride.
Opening: Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the following days:
- Saturday, October 8
- Sunday, October 9
- Monday, October 10
- Saturday, October 15
- Sunday, October 16
- Monday, October 17
- Saturday, October 22
- Sunday, October 23
- Monday, October 24
- Saturday, October 29
- Sunday, October 30
Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival
Location: 419 Founders Park Road, Dripping Springs
Price: Weekend admission is $10 per person. Weekday admission is $5 per person. Some days will include live music, several food vendors, games and an exotic petting zoo.
Opening: September 24 - October 31 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Bulverde Pumpkin Patch
Location: 3800 West Ammann Road , Bulverde
Price: Not listed
Opening: Oct. 1-31 | Monday through Thursday is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday is between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Family Fun Fest will take place on Oct. 15 featuring vendors, crafts games, food and photo opportunities.