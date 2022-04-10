5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area

If you want to join in on the fall fun, we've got you covered with a few Texas pumpkin patches to visit.

It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content.

And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:

George Farms

Location: 595 Mobile Home Alley, Poteet

Price: $10 per person to explore the pumpkin patch, also including live music, shopping, face painting and wine tasting. $15 per person to also take home a pumpkin.

Opening: Every weekend in October between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Alamo Heights United Methodist Church

Location: 825 E Basse Road, San Antonio

Price: Free

Opening: October 1–31

Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch

Location: 13558 TX-16, Medina

Price: $8 for kids 3 years and older, active military with I.D. is $5. Admission includes: Pumpkin painting, apple orchard tour, games, hayride, hay maze and more. The barrel train is $1 per ride.

Opening: Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the following days:

Saturday, October 8

Sunday, October 9

Monday, October 10

Saturday, October 15

Sunday, October 16

Monday, October 17

Saturday, October 22

Sunday, October 23

Monday, October 24

Saturday, October 29

Sunday, October 30

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival

Location: 419 Founders Park Road, Dripping Springs

Price: Weekend admission is $10 per person. Weekday admission is $5 per person. Some days will include live music, several food vendors, games and an exotic petting zoo.

Opening: September 24 - October 31 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Bulverde Pumpkin Patch

Location: 3800 West Ammann Road , Bulverde

Price: Not listed

Opening: Oct. 1-31 | Monday through Thursday is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday is between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The Family Fun Fest will take place on Oct. 15 featuring vendors, crafts games, food and photo opportunities.