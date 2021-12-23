What stores are open, closed in San Antonio for Christmas Eve and Christmas?

SAN ANTONIO — Need some milk for Santa? Or some last-minute food items on your grocery list? These are the hours for the three major stores in San Antonio over the next 48 hours.
H-E-B on Christmas Eve:
- Open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Curbside closes at 7 p.m.
- Home Delivery ends at 6 p.m.
- Pharmacy shuts down at 5 p.m.
H-E-B on Christmas Day:
- All stores and services are closed.
Target on Christmas Eve:
- Most stores are open until 8 p.m.
Target on Christmas Day:
- All stores will be closed.
Walmart on Christmas Eve:
- Stores will close at 6 p.m.
Walmart on Christmas Day:
- All stores will be closed.
On Christmas Day, it's slim pickings when it comes to what will be open in the way of stores. Most drug stores, though, do have hours – it just varies.