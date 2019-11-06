SAN ANTONIO — Located inconspicuously off Culebra Road near 1604 in west San Antonio, Tropic Express has been serving up nearly 100 treats since 2003.

Leticia Aguirre, the food stand’s owner, is the creator of everything on the menus that hang overhead. And while Tropic Express also has savory food, it’s the sweeter products the stand is known for, from its more traditional fresh fruit mangonadas to fruity smoothies topped with gummy bears or infused with nerds candy.

“Anything you can think of, we’ll put it on,” Aguirre said. “Many people say, ‘What is that, that sounds kind of weird. Gummy bears with chamoy?’ And we say, ‘Yes.’ It’s a tangy and sour taste.”

If your taste buds aren't feeling too daring, Aguirre says they'll turn strawberries, pineapples, watermelon and other fruit – all of which is cut fresh daily – into a tasty frozen drink that only gets more delicious as the temperatures begin to rise.

The unique blending of tastes has worked well so far for the business, which is open most days out of the year. Aguirre says another location may soon be in the works.

Tropic Express is located at 10167 Culebra Road, and customers can call (210)522-0608 to place orders ahead of time.