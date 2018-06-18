A local pitmaster will be repping San Antonio barbecue in an upcoming five-episode tournament on the Food Network.

Chef Esaul Ramos, owner and pitmaster at 2M Smokehouse, is entering the "Chopped" kitchen for the Food Network show's "Grill Masters" tournament, which premieres Tuesday, July 31.

"It was surreal," Chef Ramos explained to KENS 5. "The show just takes you out of your element."

According to a press release from the Food Network, the 2018 season of "Grill Masters" will feature cooks from four popular barbecue regions across the country. The premiere showcases four grill masters from the Kansas City region; Ramos will appear in the tournament's Texas episode, which the Food Network says will include "an iconic Texas meat in the entree basket."

Ramos says he focused on cooking the way he does best, incorporating the flavors of his South Texas and Hispanic heritage into his dishes; but on "Chopped," Ramos says, chefs must be ready for a change in plans.

"A lot of us go in there with a plan," Ramos says, "but once the clock starts it all goes out the window."

If Ramos wins the Texas episode, he will advance to the Finale to compete for a $50,000 prize. The final episode airs August 28.

Ramos couldn't say how he fared in his episode, which taped earlier this spring. Ramos did say, however, that the experience helped him grow as a chef by taking him out of his comfort zone.

