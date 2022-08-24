Well, hot dog! | Fletcher's Corny Dogs opening 1st 'permanent' food truck in Dallas

The "corny dog" was invented in 1938 and first made its debut annually at the State Fair of Texas in 1942. The were originally sold for 15 cents each.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — You've seen 'em every year at the State Fair of Texas since 1942. Now you can get 'em at the first ever "permanent" food truck in Klyde Warren Park (KWP).

That's right, folks. Fletcher's Corny Dogs will have a food truck in Dallas! Starting this fall, you'll be able to purchase all six varieties of corny dogs, seasoned curly fries and lemonade year round at the city's beloved green space. The opening of the food truck will coincide with the opening of the new fountain at KWP, officials said in a press release.

“For the last couple of years Fletcher’s has been looking for the right partnership for a permanent location," said Aaron Fletcher, CEO of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. "What better place than our hometown of Dallas and what better place than beautiful Klyde Warren Park? With its easy access, diversity of the patrons, and beautiful scenery I can’t think of anywhere better for Fletcher’s to put down roots, or tires if you will. Our family is very excited for people to get their #FCDxKWP.”

Until it's officially opened, however, Fletcher's Corny Dogs will make appearances at select KWP events with one of the brand's two mobile trailers. Even though they have two mobile trailers, Fletcher's says this will be the company's first ever food truck.

Fletcher's Corny Dogs will be in KWP on Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate "National Dog Day." People are encouraged to bring their furry friends for dog-friendly photo opportunities.

The "corny dog" was invented in 1938 and first made its debut annually at the State Fair of Texas in 1942. The were originally sold for 15 cents each.

Ever since, they've become a staple. More than 500,000 corny dogs are sold annually at the State Fair of Texas, which is the equivalent of 60,000 pounds of hots dogs, officials say.

These are the six varieties of Fletcher's Corny Dogs available to buy:

original Corny Dog

jalapeno and cheese dog

bird dog (turkey)

veggie dog

cheezy pup

make mine Texas (all-beef and brisket blend)