SAN ANTONIO — With the vision to create the first plant-based drive-thru, starting right here in the Alamo City, Earth Burger opened a Mall of America location in 2018.

Although they intended to expand across the country, Earth Burger took to Instagram Monday to share that the Minnesota location has closed:

"Unfortunately, we have closed our MOA location. We thank all of those who have supported us this past year! We hope we can come back stronger. In the meantime, we will focus on our green initiatives in Texas. MOA, it has been a pleasure to serve you and we apologize for any inconveniences."

Earth Burger's first location was opened in the Park North Shopping Center on Northwest Loop 410. They opened a second location in 2018 at 2501 Nacogdoches Road on the northeast side.

You can also visit their San Marcos location on 656 East Hopkins Street.

Earth Burger’s menu ranges from fish-less sandwiches to grilled chik’n protein wraps, BBQ sandwiches and their signature Earth Burger. All meals are made with nutrient rich, plant-based ingredients, no hydrogenated oils and no artificial colors. Guests can add sides like fries, kale salads, apple slices and organically sweetened sodas.

