SAN ANTONIO — You probably know about their famous macarons, but you may not know that Bakery Lorraine also has a full, gourmet brunch menu.

The iconic original location at the Pearl Brewery is celebrating its five year anniversary in October. The bakery grew from humble beginnings to a nationally-known brand. Staff say they still stay true to the early days, making sure every customer feels valued.

"We never know who is going to walk in the door, so we want to keep that mentality going, that readiness of whoever walks in the door, whether they saw us online or somewhere else," Adam Baggerman, team lead at the bakery, said. "I still think, even today, word of mouth is truly the biggest part of any business."

Some of the signature dishes include the White Corn Grits, which includes smoked sofrito, a fried egg, nori, and chives.

You can also try the unique twist on Avocado Toast. It includes pickled lentils, a poached egg and chives. You can also get it with a side of smoked salmon.

The Quiche Lorraine lives up to it's classic name. It includes bacon, gruyere, and caramelized onions. You can get it with potatoes or a side salad.

Another unique twist is the blackberry toast, served on a croissant loaf, with ricotta, roasted blackberries, almonds and maple syrup. It's the "unsung hero" of the brunch menu, according to Bakery Lorraine staff.

The bakery has expanded to two new locations, the Medical Center and the Rim. They also have a location in Austin.