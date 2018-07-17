The 100 Club of San Antonio needs more volunteers to help out.

This past weekend, club leaders held their largest fundraising event, the annual spaghetti and meatball dinner.

And while the annual dinner was a monumental success once again, they had so many meatballs left over that they now need even more volunteers to help bag them between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can buy the meatballs on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The sale will happen at the Christopher Columbus Italian Society downtown until the meatballs are sold out.

Proceeds will benefit the families of fallen first responders.

