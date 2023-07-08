Couple tried to save a man from drowning in Boerne City Lake. Here's what they had to say.

"We didn't realize how big that drop was where he was at."

SAN ANTONIO — A group of people are credited for attempting to try and save a life at Boerne City Lake, Sunday. Police said a 25-year-old man drowned. His body was found on Monday morning.

Diego De Leon and his girlfriend Rebecca Uribe said they heard cries for help Sunday.

"I didn't know what was going on until I saw the guy drowning, De Leon said. "I took off running. I jumped in the water and tried to grab him."

He wasn't alone. Boerne Fire said several other people jumped in to try and save the man.

"You know how when you are drowning and you see hands, and you could see bubbles coming out," he said. "When I jumped, he wasn't there anymore. It was hard. I was panicking. But, it was already too late. We all worked together. Everyone tried to do their best to get him out."

The couple said they haven't slept in the last 24 hours.

"I was just thinking about the guy the whole time," De Leon said. "It is hard seeing someone die."

Officials said the victim is a 25-year-old refugee from Afghanistan. Investigators believe he was walking in water of up to 4 feet, and at one point he reached a drop off where the water is 20 feet. Investigators said when he got to the deep part, he went under.

"We didn't realize how big that drop was where he was at," Uribe said.

De Leon and Uribe said this has impacted the, and they just hope others stay safe.

"Take care of each other," De Leon said. "And always keep an eye out on everybody. That guy was gone in seconds."