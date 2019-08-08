SAN ANTONIO — Their story went viral in 2018.

Nearly 20 years ago, Wesley Ryan’s wife and high school sweetheart was diagnosed with cancer, so he had to sell his beloved 1993 Mustang GT to help cover the medical bills.

Then last year, Ryan's son Jake found the car listed on Craigslist. Jake, his sister, and her boyfriend pitched in to purchase the vehicle. They surprised Ryan and his now cancer-free wife with the vehicle.

Ryan's reaction, seen above, captured the attention of many - including Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

According to a release from Ford Motor Company, the company enlisted the services of Hennessey Performance to restore Wesley's Mustang. Hennessey added a new engine, transmission, suspension, and brakes and did some body work to the vehicle.

The Ryan family are visiting Ford headquarters in Michigan Thursday, where the company will reveal the souped-up Mustang to Wesley.