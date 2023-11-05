San Antonio Zoo named 'Best Zoo in Texas'

The zoo posted the award details on Facebook, saying that this is the fourth time in the last five years that they've received this award.

SAN ANTONIO — The best zoo in Texas is the Alamo City's own San Antonio Zoo! The zoo was awarded this title by the Texas Travel Awards.

The zoo posted the award details on Facebook, saying that this is the fourth time in the last five years that San Antonio Zoo has been recognized as the "Best Zoo in Texas." They've been awarded by multiple outlets too in the past.

The Texas Travel Awards recognized San Antonio Zoo as one of the most exciting, innovative, and inviting places around the state. They pride themselves on their guest experience, innovative habitats, and event lineup.

Folks have enjoyed their trail system, feeding of flamingos and sloth selfies.

Since 2014, the zoo has reinvested over $80 million in upgrades, including new and expanded animal habitats, guest amenities, and more, they said in their Facebook post.

"All of the recent recognition and awards are due to the incredible passion and dedication of our staff and support from our city, county, donors and community," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.