Free admission to San Antonio Zoo for teachers and nurses in May

Students will also receive a discount through the entire month of May.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to nurses and teachers in honor of National Nurses Week and Teacher Appreciation Week.

Both celebrations run between May 6 and 14. Both nurses and teachers can also bring up to four guests who will receive 50% off day tickets.

As for educators, the Zoo says to qualify, teachers must be an active instructor at any school district in Texas or employed by an accredited K-12 public, private, home school or parochial institution in the state.