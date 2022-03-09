A 204-acre park is coming to San Antonio with trails, picnic areas and baseball fields

It will be a pirate-themed playground, complete with a pirate ship for kids to explore.

SAN ANTONIO — A 204-acre park is coming to the Stone Oak area, which will be a "shining star for the San Antonio parks system," the Mitchell Chang Foundation says on their website.

Mitchell's Landing will be a destination playground in the 2000 block of Hardy Oak Parkway within Classen-Steubing Ranch Park.

The park will have 164 parking spots, walking trails, a pavilion, restrooms, picnic areas, baseball fields and open-play fields.

It will be a pirate-themed playground, complete with a pirate ship for kids to explore.

"Mitchell’s Landing will be recognized as a National Demonstration Site for Inclusive Play & Youth Physical Activity. It will be a playground that provides opportunities for social interaction, engagement, and physical development for individuals of all abilities, through uninhibited play," the website says.

The park is expected to open in Spring of 2022.

Find more details about the park here.