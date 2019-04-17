SAN ANTONIO — It's Fiesta medal season at Monarch Trophy.

However, it's not in their storefront where the magic happens.

It's in their warehouse where each fiesta medal begins and finishes.

All of it begins with art.

"One of the coolest things to me is that the artists they grew up here and they love Fiesta and went to all the events," Monarch Trophy, owner, Charlie Drago said.

One of those artists is David Durbin.

You could say he has Fiesta running through his fingers.

"It's a very special time in this city," artist, David Durbin said.

Durbin's memories of Fiesta go back to high school.

"Yes I think about it all the time," Durbin said.

His creations always start on a piece of paper then get transferred on to a two-inch surface.

"I don't know how it happens I just start going and it just flows. Still flowing," Durbin said.

Someone else who loves medals just as much is Peggy Brown.

Creating her own personal medal is her favorite part of Fiesta and has been for the last nine years.

"David has made most of my medals and my medal has won 1st place three times already. And you know that's a good artist," Peggy Brown said.

She loves medals so much that she asked for a part-time job at Monarch Trophy, after retiring from the post office after 30 years.

"I was just really glad that they gave me this job because it brings you closer to the process of medal making," Brown said.

And closer she's gotten.

"We work this is a busy time," Brown said. "It's fun because you get to see everybody's medals so I love it."