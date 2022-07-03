91-year-old veteran surprised as mural is unveiled with his picture

Bruno Dzanski used to own the B&D Ice House in Southtown. The current owners wanted to find a way to honor his legacy. Dzanski's wife is also included.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a new and beautiful mural that can be found in Southtown. It was unveiled Sunday – but perhaps the best part: The person on the mural had no idea it was in the works.

Bruno Dzanski is a veteran who is known to many in the Southtown area. He used to own the B&D Ice House in Southtown (located at 1004 South Alamo Street) – named after himself and his wife, Dianne. The current owners wanted to find a way to honor his legacy for years to come. Dzanski's wife is also included in the mural.