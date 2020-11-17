GREAT DAY SA: SABOR Talks Holiday Home Buying

Sponsored by: SABOR

Whether you're interested in getting into a home for the holidays or you're curious about how you should stage your home this season, SABOR has you covered.

If you've been hesitant to purchase a home during the pandemic, Sara Gerrish says the housing market is continuing to thrive the same way it has been since the beginning of the outbreak.

With interest remaining at an extremely low rate, experts say now is a better time than ever before to buy a new home.