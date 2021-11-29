x
'SING 2' star Tori Kelly talks about movie's launch, new children's book

Alanna Sarabia caught up with Tori on the highly anticipated sequel and the launch of her first children’s book.

TEXAS, USA — The musical group of animals from hit movie SING is back for more. SING 2 stars Texan, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Multi-Grammy award winner Tori Kelly.

SING 2 is in theaters December 22nd and catch the Grammys Awards, January 31st  here on KENS 5.

In the sequel, Buster (Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. 

