'SING 2' star Tori Kelly talks about movie's launch, new children's book

TEXAS, USA — The musical group of animals from hit movie SING is back for more. SING 2 stars Texan, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Multi-Grammy award winner Tori Kelly.
Alanna Sarabia caught up with Tori on the highly anticipated sequel and the launch of her first children’s book.
SING 2 is in theaters December 22nd and catch the Grammys Awards, January 31st here on KENS 5.
In the sequel, Buster (Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.