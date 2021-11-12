San Antonio attorney says rapper's interview on Astroworld will 'bite him in the butt'

After watching the nearly hour interview, Attorney Angela Tabares couldn't help but feel infuriated at Travis Scott and his answers on the tragedy.

SAN ANTONIO — In his first sit down interview since the Astroworld tragedy in Houston, rapper Travis Scott is sharing his side about what happened that night during his concert set, which left nine people dead.

"I went through something, and I feel like fans went through something. People's parents went through something. It hurts the community and it hurts the city," said Scott.

In the nearly hour video posted on YouTube, the rapper from Houston answers multiple questions from Charlamagne tha God in a one-on-one interview. During the conversation, the radio host and TV personality asks about the moment Scott knew fans were hurt and in danger.

"I didn't know exact details until minutes before the press conference," the rapper said.

Scott denied any legal liability but said he has a 'responsibility to figure out what happened'. An answer not sitting well with Angela Tabares.

"[The interview] is infuriating to watch," said Tabares.

Tabares is an attorney with Cesar Ornelas Law, and representing eight clients who were at the concert. She said each one is seeking more than $1 million from rapper Travis Scott, Drake and other entities connected to the event. After finishing the interview, the attorney said Scott's comments don't add up.

"He's saying he had nothing to do with this. This wasn't his fault but it's his responsibility to make sure this never happens again. Right? It doesn't make any sense," she said.

It's partly why Ariana Valbuena is planning to become Tabares next client and file a lawsuit.

"I feel like he was trying to be sincere [in his interview] but it came off in a way as to just save himself," said Valbuena.

The 19-year-old from San Antonio continues to deal with the trauma a month after the concert. Her fear is captured in a Tik Tok video she shared with KENS 5.

"It was just terrifying. I was crying just to get out of there," she said.

Valbuena hopes her suit will prevent this tragedy from happening again, that way others don't have to experience the pain she now lives with.

"It just traumatizes me that I could've been one of those people who couldn't make it back."

Tabares hoping Scott's interview will eventually be the ammo she needs to fight back for her clients.