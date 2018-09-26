“The Office” gave us years of laughs, and now you can have a piece of the show in your own home or office.

Screenbid has a lot of props from the show up for sale. Each item comes with a certificate of authenticity.

You could buy Creed’s Survivor of the Nineteen Sixties certificate. If you’re the kind of person who keeps justice in your office, Dwight’s nunchucks are also available to the highest bidder. Those nunchucks, by the way, are going to cost more than $800 and are made of rubber. But we’re not going to judge you for how you choose to spend your money.

There are 500 items available and auctions are open until October 5.

The fine print? All winning bids will have an additional 24 percent buyer's premium added after closing. Winning bidders must determine their own shipping method and ScreenBid assesses a $14.95 handling fee per item.

