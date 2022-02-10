Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue

While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour, while ZZ Top tours are few and far between.

AUSTIN, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) "Shotgun Willie" may sit around in his underwear, but next April, he'll be a "Sharp Dressed Man." Taking the iconic stage at Whitewater Ampitheater in New Braunfels, Willie Nelson and ZZ Top will perform together on April 14 and 15, 2023.

While Nelson is known, among many things, for his perpetual tour (think: On the Road Again), ZZ Top tours are few and far between. This will no doubt make their two-night appearance all the more special, especially as Nelson approaches his 90th birthday just a few weeks after these April shows.

Nelson will be joined by his family band, albeit without his pianist and sister, Bobbie, who passed away in 2022. ZZ Top also lost a beloved member of the band in recent years when bassist and founding member Dusty Hill passed away in 2021. Elwood Francis stepped into the role for ZZ Top's recent tours, which have included mostly Texas stops of late.

Nelson was recently nominated for four Grammys in the upcoming 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Country Solo Performance (“Live Forever” Willie Nelson); Best Country Song (“I'll Love You Till The Day I Die," along with Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton); Best Country Album (A Beautiful Time); and Best Roots Gospel Album (The Willie Nelson Family).

