SAN ANTONIO — My Chemical Romance is coming to the Alamo City, and tickets become available on Friday.

The band will be playing at the AT&T Center on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. that day and you can grab tickets here when available.

If you miss this show, they'll come back to Texas to play at Houston's Toyota Center on Sept. 27 and Dallas' American Airlines Center on Sept. 28.

Their full tour dates are here.