Kustom Kate uses artistic talent to create the career she craves | Made in S.A.

A San Antonio woman taps into her creativity to customize the career that now drives her.

SAN ANTONIO — Watching Katelynn Orosco paint you’d think she’s been designing custom kicks her whole career.

“There is joy in it, I put on my music or put on my crime documentaries and get to zone out for a little while," Kustom Kate, owner, Katelynn Orosco said.

However, that wasn’t always the case for this 27 year-old.

“I just wish I would have done it sooner. I spent ten years changing diapers, but all I had to do is pick up a paint brush,” Orosco said.

After feeling drained in her 9-5, Orosco took the advice of her mother to tap into talent she had tucked away for so many years.

“She was always like you are so artistic and you’re so talented and she was always hanging up my artwork," Orosco said. "But I never really cared for it, I never perused it because I was like there are so many people that are better than me."

Turning to the internet, Orosco taught herself how to paint shoes, and got her first order

“But what really, really took me to a new level was the Spurs shoes that I did for Isiah," Orosco said.

Isiah, who suffers from heart disease, helped this young business owner go viral while wearing his Kustom Kate's courtside at a Spurs game.

"It’s very exciting, like I told my husband I can’t wait to get up the next morning to finish a project,” Orosco said.

Orosco now painting everything from portrait shoes, to Spurs themes and even a Selna inspired pair.

“I didn’t expect it to go this well. I haven’t even been doing this for a full year yet, so for it to take off the way it has is insane to me,” Orosco said.

Kustom Kate even getting some big name orders.

“That’s probably the craziest part to me," Orosco said. "It’s just little old me and now when I go in my inbox seeing big names and big brands in my inbox."

Now, encouraging others to stop feeling stuck and to stay positive wherever the journey takes you.

“If you’re questioning what are you doing with your life, just do it, don’t be scared, just do it," Orosco said. “Because I feel like once you change your mindset stuff like this starts happening for you.

Orosco is also partnering with Isiah and his family to create a fundraiser to support him and his heart condition.

They plan to raffle off three custom Spurs kicks that she designed with Isiah.

Every $20 donated to the GoFundMe will be a raffle entry, with the drawing happening the weekend of March 12, 2022.