George Strait will play Moody Center's grand opening celebration

Strait will be joined by special guests Willie Nelson and the Randy Rogers Band. The show will take place on Nelson's 89th birthday, April 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you missed the King of Country Music at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, you're in luck: George Strait will return to Austin in April to celebrate the opening of the Moody Center.

Strait will be joined by fellow country music legend and Texan Willie Nelson, as well as Texas country favorites Randy Rogers Band.

"While planning our grand opening celebration, we knew we had an obligation to pay homage to the Lone Star State. George, Willie and Randy are all Texas natives who have built legendary careers while having an unbelievable impact on the country music industry," said Jeff Nickler, general manager of the Moody Center. "It doesn’t get any bigger than this."

Moody Center said its grand opening celebration, which will take place on April 29, 2022, will give fans the opportunity to see Strait and Nelson share a stage for only the second time in their careers. April 29 will also be Nelson's 89th birthday.

"I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas," Strait said. "Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band."

Tickets for the "Strait from Moody Center" grand opening celebration go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10 p.m. Fans can also sign up for the Moody Center newsletter prior to Monday, Oct. 18, to receive venue presale access on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 21, at 10 p.m.