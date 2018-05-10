Aquaman is coming to San Antonio this Fall!

San Antonio-based entertainment company PMX Events will launch its inaugural Celebrity Fan Fest, a two-day interactive fan festival with celebrity appearances, photo opportunities, celebrity panels and special attractions on November 10 - 11 at the JW Marriot Hill Country Resort and Spa.

Actor Jason Momoa, who will be starring in the upcoming movie Aquaman, will be headlining this year’s festival alongside Ray Fisher, most recently seen as Victor Stone (aka Cyborg) in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Tickets for Celebrity Fan Fest will be available for purchase online at pmxevents.com beginning Thursday, October 11.The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 10 and 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 11.

“Celebrity Fan Fest offers a unique, memorable and immersive form of entertainment unlike any other event in South Texas,” PMX Events President Bob Wills said. “Attendees will be able to experience the DC Extended Universe first-hand in a more intimate environment at the JW Marriott Resort. Fans will be so excited to see stars Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher for their first-ever appearances in San Antonio.”

Celebrity Fan Fest will be announcing additional celebrity appearances in the coming weeks.

