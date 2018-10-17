SAN ANTONIO — Batman is coming to the Alamo City in November!

Ben Affleck will be joining the roster of stars coming to next month's Celebrity Fan Fest, organizers announced Wednesday.

San Antonio-based entertainment company PMX Events will launch its inaugural Celebrity Fan Fest, a two-day interactive fan festival with celebrity appearances, photo opportunities, celebrity panels and special attractions on November 10 - 11 at the JW Marriot Hill Country Resort and Spa.

“Over the span of several decades in the entertainment industry, Director, Actor, Writer, Producer and Philanthropist Ben Affleck has had notable performances, reprising the iconic role of Batman in three feature films and top acting credits in 'Pearl Harbor,' 'Hollywoodland,' 'The Accountant' and 'Armageddon,'” said PMX Events President Bob Wills. “Affleck is currently working on a new crime-drama film, 'Triple Frontier,' alongside actors Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac and Garrett Hedlund. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to Celebrity Fan Fest and offer his many fans the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet him in-person on Sunday, November 11.”

Actor Jason Momoa, who will be starring in the upcoming movie Aquaman, will be headlining this year’s festival alongside Ray Fisher, most recently seen as Victor Stone (aka Cyborg) in Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Tickets for Celebrity Fan Fest will be available for purchase online at pmxevents.com beginning Thursday, October 11.The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 10 and 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 11.

