Here's 6 free Fiesta events for family fun

Fiesta is back in full force this year. Many are looking to celebrate but Fiesta activities can add up quickly.

Fiesta begins Thursday and you can have plenty of fun for free.

Kick-off the celebration Thursday with Fiesta, Fiesta at Hemisfair. This event features a parade to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto. Plus there is live entertainment and a fireworks finale.

Friday is Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square. This is one of the largest free events with plenty of entertainment on several stages.

Fiesta de los Ninos is Saturday. A parade kicks off the event. The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology will be open with plenty of interesting exhibits plus robots and learning activities.

You do not want to miss two parades—Battle of the Flowers on Friday, April 8 in the morning and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade is Saturday, April 9 at night. You can find a spot for free, but reserved seating in the best spots is paid.

The Fiesta Pooch Parade is Saturday, April 9. You will see dogs in their finest Fiesta costumes. It is free to watch the parade but you will need to pay to enter your pooch.