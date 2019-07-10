SAN ANTONIO — Dan +Shay are coming to the AT&T Center for a performance that you "Can't Say No" to attending.
The country duo announced dates for their first-ever headlining arena trek, Dan +Shay The (Arena) Tour.
They're set to perform in San Antonio on March 19 and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
You can grab your Dan +Shay tickets on Ticketmaster or the AT&T Center website, and get ready to be "Speechless" when the duo hits the stage.
