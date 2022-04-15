Passion of the Christ reenacted in outdoor drama downtown

This year, the event begins in Milam Park and and ends in Main Plaza like previous years, but a new route will accommodate downtown construction detours.

SAN ANTONIO — The Passion of the Christ reenactment downtown is a beloved tradition in San Antonio. It returns Friday to the Alamo City for the first time since 2019 after being canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic.

Instead of proceeding directly to San Fernando Cathedral, this year the procession, that provides a glimpse back in time to the biblical account of the crucifixion, will head north on Santa Rosa Street, then east on Travis, south on Flores and then east on Dolorosa before making it to Main Plaza for the culmination in front of San Fernando Cathedral around high noon.

The reenactment involves actors telling the story of the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The procession through downtown represents the procession through the streets of Jerusalem when Jesus was crucified.

At a preview of the event earlier this year, Catholic leaders said in a war-torn world, the healing message of Easter is critically important.

“The pain and alienation that Jesus experienced is still present in the world today,” Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said.“There are many wounds afflicting our families, and communities: broken relationships, violence, addictions and poverty and around the globe, hunger, disease and war continue to take a tragic toll.”

Again, the event begins in Milam Park, on the west end of downtown with a 9:30 a.m. service and ends at Main Plaza around noon.