Experience magic, laughs and Easter egg hunts in San Antonio this weekend

Here's your roundup for all the major happenings around the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — A personal story returns to the San Antonio stage

Alamo City-born actor and activist Anna de Luna returns to her hometown for a two-night run of “Carmen From Mexico,” the one-woman production she wrote as a tribute to her family’s journey of adapting to south Texas after emigrating from Mexico.

The show is being helmed by Jorge Piña, director of programs for the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, evolved from a 20-minute concept first shown at 2018’s Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Cost: $12 per ticket; buy here.

Where: Historic Guadalupe Theater (1301 Guadalupe St.).

Eddie Griffin brings tour to the Tobin

An actor and comedian once featured on Comedy Central’s of the 100 greatest stand-ups of all time, Eddie Griffin is stopping by San Antonio this weekend, bringing laughs and stories with him. Griffin was a regular in the late-‘90s sitcom “Malcolm & Eddie” before appearing in films like “Armageddon,” “Scary Movie 3” and 2018’s “A Star Is Born.”

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $34.50; buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle).

What else you should know: Attendees are being asked to wear masks at the Tobin Center while not in their seat.

Experience magic and laughs downtown this weekend

Downtown’s Magicians Agency Theatre will host magic-comedy-dual-threat Nick Paul this holiday weekend. A regular at Hollywood’s Magic Castle, Paul has performed everywhere from cruise ships to college campuses, his talents taking him to over a dozen countries, according to his website.

Expect ample use of props, audience participation and wit if you make plans to catch one of his shows with your family this weekend.

When: 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Cost: $24.99 for child tickets (ages 4 to 12), $36.99 for adult tickets; buy here.

Where: Magicians Agency Theatre (217 Alamo Plaza).

A new exhibition takes “root” at the botanical garden

A collection of more than 20 steel sculptures inspired by “nature’s power, grace and complexity” opens Saturday at the San Antonio Botanical Garden, where it will continue to be on view through the summer.

“Rooted” features towering, eye-popping works created by contemporary artist Steve Tobin, some of which are being shown to the public for the first time.

When: “Rooted” debuts Saturday, and will be on view through Oct. 30.

Cost: Free with general admission; buy tickets here.

Where: San Antonio Botanical Garden (555 Funston Place).

Hunt for those Easter eggs!

Of course, most families will be spending Sunday morning scavenging for brightly colored eggs around town. If you're looking for a hunt in your area, we've compiled a list here.

Plus...

It's always a good time to visit the San Antonio Zoo, but if you stop by this weekend you'll be among the first to meet Frida, the zoo's newest arrival. On the way there, stop by Viva La Calle at a local farmer's market to grab a tasty agua fresca to help keep you cool under the Texas sun.

Take further advantage of the spring weather to watch the San Antonio Missions continue the early portion of their 2022 season at Wolff Stadium (don't forget the mitt!) or head downtown, where pop-up Pixar putt-putt (try saying that five times fast) continues for a few more weeks.