CBS announces 2020-2021 primetime lineup

The network also announced 3 new series as well as the return of 23 series.

CBS network has released its 2020-2021 primetime programming lineup which includes one new comedy, two new dramas and 23 returning series.

According to CBS, for 2019-2020, the network finished #1 for the 12th straight season, winning 17 of the past 18 seasons.

The new shows for this fall will include the comedy B Positive and the drama The Equalizer.

B Positive is from award-winning executive producer, writer and creator Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette, and stars Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch (“Silicon Valley”) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (“Masters of Sex”). The comedy revolves around Drew (Middleditch), a therapist and newly divorced dad who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives. Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. James Burrows directed the pilot from a script by Pennette.B Positive will begin airing in the fall on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah (“Chicago,” “Bessie”) as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall presents to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original “Equalizer” TV series that ran on CBS for four seasons), Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot only) are executive producers for Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, in association with CBS Television Studios. Friedlander will direct the pilot episode from a script by Marlowe and Miller. The Equalizer will begin airing in the fall on Sundays at 7 p.m.

Debuting later in the season is the new drama Clarice from acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, starring Rebecca Breeds in the title role. The series is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, six months after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth J.B. Klaviter and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer. Maja Vrvilo will direct the pilot episode from a script by Lumet and Kurtzman.

Also returning later in the fall is S.W.A.T. and Undercover Boss.

CBS will also broadcast SUPER BOWL LV on Feb. 7, 2021.

“We’re excited to come off another season as America’s Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next season, we’ll have five breakout returning freshman series and three compelling new shows placed into a schedule with the incredible stability for which CBS is so well known. Couple that with our broadcast of SUPER BOWL LV next February, and CBS is simply loaded with a lineup that will clearly appeal to both our advertising partners and our loyal viewers.”

Here is a preview of CBS’ new fall schedule:

MONDAYS

7-7:30 p.m. - The Neighborhood

7:30-8 p.m. - Bob ♥ Abishola

8-9 p.m. - All Rise

9-10 p.m. - Bull

TUESDAYS

7-8 p.m. - NCIS

8-9 p.m. - FBI

9-10 p.m. - FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAYS

7-8 p.m. - Survivor

8-9 p.m. - The Amazing Race

9-10 p.m. - SEAL Team

THURSDAYS

7-7:30 p.m. - Young Sheldon

7:30-8 p.m. - B Positive

8-8:30 p.m. - Mom

8:30-9 p.m. - The Unicorn

9-10 p.m. - Evil

FRIDAYS

7-8 p.m. - MacGyver

8-9 p.m. - Magnum P.I.

9-10 p.m. - Blue Bloods

SATURDAYS

7-8 p.m. - Crimetime Saturday

8-9 p.m. - Crimetime Saturday

9-10 p.m. - 48 Hours

SUNDAYS

6-7 p.m. - 60 Minutes

7-8 p.m. - The Equalizer

8-9 p.m. - NCIS: Los Angeles